Cantonment Man Charged With Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon



A Cantonment was arrested recently after a report of an alleged shorts fire incident.

Matthew Kyle Williams, 38, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held without bond at the Escambia County Jail.

About 11:30 p.m. on April 20, Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at the intersection of East Kingsfield Road and Tate Road in Cantonment, where they found a female lying down sobbing and very distraught in the middle of the intersection.

The woman reported being assaulted at a residence on Tate Road. The report alleges that Williams struck her on the head with the butt of a “semi-automatic assault rifle” and later discharged the firearm multiple times in her direction. The woman told deputies that she believed other people had been shot inside the residence.

Upon arriving at home, deputies discovered a shattered exterior glass door. Deputies entered the residence and located Williams, along with two other individuals that were unharmed. During a search of the residence, deputies found an AR-15 rifle in a locked bedroom, according to an arrest report. The AR-15 was found in the “fire” position, with a round in the chamber and a loaded magazine. Deputies also reported locating five spent casings inside the residence — one under a couch, one on the couch and three in a trash can.

Williams also denied hitting the individual with the rifle and denied firing shots.

Other witnesses at the scene gave statements indicating that Williams had fired the weapon, the report states.

According to the ECSO, Williams does not have any previous felony convictions.

Deputies said the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.