EREC Announces New Jay And Walnut Hill Office Hours For 2026

January 1, 2026

Escambia River Electric Cooperative will have new office hours in the new year.

EREC offices in Jay and Walnut Hill will now be open Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., giving members an extra half hour in the mornings and afternoons for added convenience. In order to accommodate the longer hours, both of the utility’s offices will be closed every other Friday. Office hours on open Fridays will be 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The EREC Operations department will be operating five days a week and we will continue to provide 24/7 outage monitoring and response, with crews always prepared to restore power quickly and safely whenever disruptions occur.

Listed below are the Fridays when EREC offices will be closed in 2026. These dates are also listed in the EREC wall calendar available for pickup at either EREC location.

  • January 9 & 23
  • February 6 & 20
  • March 6 & 20
  • April 3 (holiday) & 17
  • May 1, 15, & 29
  • June 12 & 26
  • July 3 (observing holiday), 10, & 24
  • August 7 & 21
  • September 4 & 18
  • October 2, 16, & 30
  • November 13 & 27 (holiday)
  • December 11 & 25 (holiday)

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

