ECSO, Ascend Cares Volunteers Fill Care Packages For Service Members In Guam

Members of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were joined by volunteers from the Ascend Cares Foundation to package care packages for service members deployed during the holidays.

Sheriff Chip Simmons, Lt. Tampary, and Deputy Mason Tampary worked alongside Ascend volunteers to fill dozens of care packages for U.S. service members stationed in Guam.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.