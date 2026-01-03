ECSO, Ascend Cares Volunteers Fill Care Packages For Service Members In Guam

January 3, 2026

Members of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were joined by volunteers from the Ascend Cares Foundation to package care packages for service members deployed during the holidays.

Sheriff Chip Simmons, Lt. Tampary, and Deputy Mason Tampary worked alongside Ascend volunteers to fill dozens of care packages for U.S. service members stationed in Guam.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 