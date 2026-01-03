This Is Who Claimed A Winning $55,994 Fantasy 5 Ticket Sold On Nine Mile Road

We now know who had a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket sold on Nine Mile Road.

The ticket sold at the Circle K, 3225 West Nine Road at I-10, was the only winning ticket in the December 26 midday drawing and is worth $55,904.78. There were no winning tickets in Friday’s evening drawing.

According to the Florida Lottery, the cash option on the winning ticket was claimed by Octavia Carson Harris of Mobile.

The winning numbers were 1-6-8-16-24.