Molino Library To Host Macramé Workshop Today

January 2, 2026

Residents looking to start 2026 with a new hobby can head to the Molino Branch Library today for a hands-on crafting workshop.

The library, located within the Molino Community Center on Highway 95A, is hosting “Macrame at Molino” from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. this evening. The event is designed to help community members kick off the new year with a creative outlet, focusing on the art of decorative knotting.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn foundational macramé techniques while creating their own personalized wristlet. According to library staff, the workshop is tailored for all skill levels, welcoming both absolute beginners and more experienced crafters.

All necessary materials and guided instruction will be provided by the library.

Image for illustration only and may not represent the final design.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 