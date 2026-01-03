Showers And Thunderstorms Possible For Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.