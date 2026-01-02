Cantonment Man Charged After Crashing Reported Stolen Vehicle

The Florida Highway Patrol charged a Cantonment man after he wrecked a reported stolen vehicle in December.

Justin Michael Odom, 31, was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license third or subsequent conviction.

On December 6, Odom crashed a 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe at the intersection of West Roberts Road and Tate Road. He was extracted and transported to Sacred Heart Hospital by Escambia County EMS.

According to troopers, the vehicle had been reported stolen in Santa Rosa County. FHP said, Odom admitted to driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Troopers said that his license had been suspended due to multiple prior convictions for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Odom remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond. He is set for arraignment on Friday, January 2.