Rail Yard Dawgs Top The Pensacola Ice Flyers 4-2 Friday Night

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defeated the Pensacola Ice Flyers 4-2 on Friday night during Friends and Family Night at the Hangar in front of 5,803 fans.

The first period was evenly matched, but Roanoke’s Noah Finstrom broke through late in the frame to give the visitors a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

The second period saw Andrew Poulias tie the game early with a short-handed goal. However, Roanoke quickly responded with goals from Travis Broughman and Jordan Rosenbaum to take a 3-1 lead into the third period.

The Ice Flyers fought back in the third period, with Zack Bross cutting the deficit to 3-2. Despite a valiant effort to complete the comeback, Roanoke’s Matt O’Dea sealed the 4-2 victory with an empty-net goal in the final seconds.

The Ice Flyers will look to bounce back tomorrow night for 850 Night in a rematch against the Rail Yard Dawgs.