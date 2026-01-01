Escambia Schools Honor Teachers Of The Year

Escambia County Public Schools is honoring the Teacher of the Year.

Editor’s note: We are in the midst of featuring the Teachers of the Year from each of the North Escambia area schools and will continue through the weekend.

In the coming weeks, one of them will named the Escambia County overall Teacher of the Year from a list of five finalists. Those finalists are highlighted in bold below.