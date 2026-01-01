Escambia Schools Honor Teachers Of The Year
January 1, 2026
Escambia County Public Schools is honoring the Teacher of the Year.
Editor’s note: We are in the midst of featuring the Teachers of the Year from each of the North Escambia area schools and will continue through the weekend.
In the coming weeks, one of them will named the Escambia County overall Teacher of the Year from a list of five finalists. Those finalists are highlighted in bold below.
- Jim Allen Elementary – Michelle (Shelly) Helton
- Bellview Elementary – Teswanna Johnson
- Beulah Elementary – Shelly Mitchell
- Blue Angels Elementary – Trinity Barnett
- Bratt Elementary – Angela Stuart
- Brentwood Elementary – Sarah Long
- Hellen Caro Elementary – Lori Walsh
- N. B. Cook Elementary – Megan Habayeb
- Cordova Park Elementary – Brittany Foster
- Ensley Elementary – Susannah Wright
- Ferry Pass Elementary – Nikki Cole
- Global Learning Academy – Whitney Osborne
- Holm Elementary – Etter Wright
- Kingsfield Elementary School – Melissa Venable
- Lincoln Park Elementary – Ashley Phillips
- Lipscomb Elementary – Courtney Geiger
- Longleaf Elementary – Gena Keszthelyi
- McArthur Elementary – Laura Sellers
- Molino Park Elementary – Chad Hetherington
- Montclair Elementary – Felicia Hudson
- Myrtle Grove Elementary – Brigit McAroy
- Navy Point Elementary – Jana Arnett
- Oakcrest Elementary – John Herber
- Pine Meadow Elementary – Tara Garic
- Pleasant Grove Elementary – Carol Larsen
- Scenic Heights Elementary – Amanda Pinckard
- O.J. Semmes Elementary – Jessica Zent
- Sherwood Elementary – Bridget Wakeman
- A. K. Suter Elementary – Juliana Barrett
- Warrington Elementary – Christina Myers
- C. A. Weis Elementary – Julia Hodo
- West Pensacola Elementary – Debra Jewell
- Bailey Middle School – Cameron Peters
- Bellview Middle – Clareta Broadnax
- Beulah Middle – Kenneth Atkinson
- Brown Barge Middle – John Blackwelder
- Ernest Ward Middle – Megan Bryan
- Ferry Pass Middle – Velvet Kalber
- Ransom Middle – Holly Kendrick
- Workman Middle – Quintarries Upshaw
- Escambia High School – Kristy Davis
- Northview High School – Brandon Korinchak
- Pensacola High School – Lora Fairhurst
- Pine Forest High School – David Dawson
- Tate High School – Richard Coleman
- Washington High School – Kathryn Cody
- West Florida High School – Tyler Mertz
- Alternative Education – Adam Stumpf
- Beulah Academy of Science – Molly Villanueva
- Achieve Academy – Brenda Baldwin
- Success Academy – Gregory Steen
- Escambia Virtual Academy – Tristan Harris
- Escambia Westgate – Kimberly Ripley
- ESE – Joyce “Kelton” Boykin
- Hope Horizon – Tara Hagan
- George Stone Technical College – Maria Moultrie
- Pensacola Beach Charter – Kimberley Talbert
Comments