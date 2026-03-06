Fog Tonight, Low In The Middles 60s

Spring warmth will dominate the first half of the weekend with highs reaching the lower 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Patchy fog is expected late tonight and early Saturday morning, but the real change arrives Saturday night into Sunday as a front brings a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Conditions remain unsettled heading into next week with daily rain chances and temperatures staying well above average for early March.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind around 10 mph.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.