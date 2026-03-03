Escambia County Man Faces Federal Gun And Drug Charges

March 7, 2026

An Escambia County man is facing federal gun and drug charges.

Terry Terrell Crenshaw, 39 was in indicted in federal court on one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamine; one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; one count of use of a communication facility; and one count of maintaining drug-involved premises.

If convicted, Crenshaw faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, and up to life imprisonment on the possession with intent to distribute count; 15 years’ imprisonment, and up to life imprisonment on the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon count; up to four years’ imprisonment on the use of a communication facility count; and up to 20 years’ imprisonment on the maintaining drug-involved premises count. His trail is scheduled for April 6, and he remains in jail without bond.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 