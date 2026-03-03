Escambia County Man Faces Federal Gun And Drug Charges

An Escambia County man is facing federal gun and drug charges.

Terry Terrell Crenshaw, 39 was in indicted in federal court on one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamine; one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; one count of use of a communication facility; and one count of maintaining drug-involved premises.

If convicted, Crenshaw faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, and up to life imprisonment on the possession with intent to distribute count; 15 years’ imprisonment, and up to life imprisonment on the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon count; up to four years’ imprisonment on the use of a communication facility count; and up to 20 years’ imprisonment on the maintaining drug-involved premises count. His trail is scheduled for April 6, and he remains in jail without bond.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.