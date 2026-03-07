Florida Senator Renews Push To Make Daylight Saving Time Year-Round

March 7, 2026

As we spring forward by an hour tonight, one Florida senator has renewed his push to keep daylight saving time year-round.

His Sunshine Protection Act would make daylight savings time year round.

“Floridians and families across the country are counting down the days until they can spring forward and enjoy more sunshine. Even just an extra hour in the evening means more time to play with your kids, walk your dog, and, for those in the Sunshine State, enjoy all that our beautiful beaches, parks, and cities have to offer,” Scott said.

In 2018, as governor of Florida, Scott signed legislation that, pending federal approval, would exempt Florida from the biannual time change and allow the state to remain on daylight time all year.

Last year, Senator Scott was joined by 17 of his bipartisan Senate colleagues in reintroducing this bill. Congressman Vern Buchanan leads the companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

“With support from President Donald Trump and a bipartisan group of colleagues, it’s clear that now is the time for Congress to pass my Sunshine Protection Act. Together, we can finally lock the clock and make Daylight Saving Time permanent so that families can enjoy brighter evenings all year long,” Scott says.

