Portwood Homers Once, Reid Once; Bridge Throws No-Hitter As Northview Beats PCA

March 6, 2026

Northview 11, Pensacola Christian 0

With two home runs from Jase Portwood, a Sam Reid homer, and a no-hitter from Jackson Bridges, the Northview Chiefs shut out Pensacola Christian 11-0 on Thursday in Pensacola.

Portwood hit a two-run homer in the top of the fourth to left field before hitting another two-run homer in the seventh inning. Reid’s two-run home run to left field also came in the seventh.

Jackson Bridges threw a no-hitter, striking out two and walking two in seven innings.

Up next, the Chiefs will host the Jay Royals on Friday.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 