FDOT Officially Announces Highway 97 Resurfacing Project To Begin

The Florida Department of Transportation on Thursday officially announced a $14 million project to resurface Highway 97 from Highway 29 in Molino to the Alabama state line at Atmore.

As we previously reported, the project will begin this month, but FDOT’s Thursday update did not provide an exact start date.

The 22-mile project will include milling and resurfacing the roadway, updated signs and pavement markings, and drainage improvements. Many of the stormwater drainage improvements will be made at the Highway 29 intersection to alleviate historic flooding by installing an additional box culvert across the southern leg of the intersection and two additional cross drains on the northern leg of the intersection.

Drivers may experience intermittent lane closures and restrictions between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. This project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2027; the contractor has 567 days plus any weather delays for completion once work begins.

Highway 97 was last resurfaced in 2009-2010 at a cost of $5 million.

NorthEscambia.com graphics.