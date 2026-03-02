Highway 97 Resurfacing Project Begins In March, Includes Drainage Improvements At Highway 29

A near $14.3 million resurfacing and stormwater project will begin in March on Highway 97 from Davisville to Molino.

The project will include resurfacing 22 miles of Highway 97, a state road, from the Florida-Alabama state line in Davisville and Atmore to Highway 29 in Molino. Existing travel lanes, auxiliary lanes, and paved shoulders will be resurfaced.

Stormwater improvements will be made at the Highway 29 intersection to alleviate historic flooding by installing an additional box culvert across the southern leg of the intersection and two additional cross drains on the northern leg of the intersection.

Additional work will include signage and pavement markings over the length of the project.

The $14,277,297.31 contract was awarded to Anderson Columbia Company, Inc.

The exact March start date has not yet been determined. Once work begins, the contractor will have 567 days to reach completion, plus any significant weather delays.

Highway 97 was last resurfaced in 2009-2010 at a cost of $5 million.

Pictured: Flooding at Highway 97 and Highway 29 in Molino. NorthEscambia.com file photos.