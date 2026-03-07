Lower 80s Today; Rain Chances Increase For Sunday

Highs will remain in the low 80s through the weekend with patchy morning fog and increasing cloud cover. Rain chances ramp up significantly Sunday afternoon with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, followed by a lingering unsettled pattern and slightly cooler temperatures heading into late next week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.