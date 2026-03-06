Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Announces Escambia Judge Appointment

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday announced a judicial appointment in Escambia County, Alabama.

Ivey appointed Wade Leon Hartley of Brewton to serve as circuit judge in the 21st Judicial Circuit covering Escambia County. Hartley was notified of his official appointment earlier this week and was sworn in on Wednesday, prior to the formal announcement by the governor’s office on Thursday.

A graduate of Birmingham-Southern College and The University of Alabama School of Law, Judge Hartley succeeds Circuit Judge Jeffrey Alan White who retired from the bench on February 16, 2026, after serving nearly 12 years on the Escambia County District and Circuit Court.

“Wade Hartley brings to the bench almost 32 years of varied legal experience including service as Tribal Prosecutor, Special Municipal Judge, Indigent Defense Counsel in the 21st Judicial Circuit Drug Court, and Public Defender in the 21st Judicial Circuit,” said Ivey. “His broad knowledge of the law will serve the Court and the people of Escambia County well.”

“I am both humbled and honored at receiving Governor Ivey’s appointment,” said Hartley. “I am extremely appreciative of the trust that she has placed in me, and I intend to serve the people of Escambia County with integrity, diligence, fairness, and a deep respect for the rule of law.”