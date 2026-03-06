NAS Pensacola Implements To Visitor Access Rules, Including Background Checks
March 6, 2026
As the war continues in the Middle East, Naval Air Station Pensacola has implemented new visitor access rules, including a background check.
Public visitation to NAS Pensacola’s areas of public interest – including the National Naval Aviation Museum and the Pensacola Lighthouse – remains open from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m.
Until further notice, all visitors over the age of 18 must be vetted through the NAS Pensacola Visitor Control Center (VCC) at the south end of Navy Boulevard before being granted access to the installation. Screened individuals must then use the installation’s West Gate at the south end of Blue Angel Parkway.
The NAS Pensacola access control center will open for public visitors at 8 a.m.
All individuals who do not hold a Department of War Identification Card who are 18 years of age and older planning to visit areas of public interest such as the National Naval Aviation Museum or the Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum will need to follow these steps:
- Visitor Control Center: Before accessing the installation, all visitors must first go to the Visitor Control Center located at the main front gate at the south end of Navy Boulevard. Use the left lane when approaching the installation. All visitors 18 and older must present a valid government-issued ID, such as a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or a U.S. passport.
- Background Check and Pass: At the Visitor Control Center, individuals will undergo a routine background check and be issued a visitor pass.
- Proceed to the West Gate: Once a visitor pass is granted, individuals will then proceed to the West Gate entrance, located at the south end of Blue Angel Parkway, to access areas of public interest onboard the air station.
- Anticipate longer than normal wait times: Visitors are encouraged to plan and allow extra time to transit through the security process. Although visitation is encouraged, installation operations take precedence.
- Security Searches and Forbidden Items: All vehicles and personnel are subject to security searches. Weapons, backpacks, coolers, and alcoholic beverages are not permitted.
