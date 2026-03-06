NAS Pensacola Implements To Visitor Access Rules, Including Background Checks

As the war continues in the Middle East, Naval Air Station Pensacola has implemented new visitor access rules, including a background check.

Public visitation to NAS Pensacola’s areas of public interest – including the National Naval Aviation Museum and the Pensacola Lighthouse – remains open from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m.

Until further notice, all visitors over the age of 18 must be vetted through the NAS Pensacola Visitor Control Center (VCC) at the south end of Navy Boulevard before being granted access to the installation. Screened individuals must then use the installation’s West Gate at the south end of Blue Angel Parkway.

The NAS Pensacola access control center will open for public visitors at 8 a.m.

All individuals who do not hold a Department of War Identification Card who are 18 years of age and older planning to visit areas of public interest such as the National Naval Aviation Museum or the Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum will need to follow these steps: