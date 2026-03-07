Northview Walks Off With Extra Inning District Thriller 5-4 Over Jay

Northview 5, Jay 4 (8 innings)

The Northview Chiefs walked off with a 5-4 win over the Jay Royals in an extra inning district thriller on Friday night in Bratt.

The Chiefs took a 4-0 lead in the second inning, only to see Jay tie the game at four in the top of the sixth inning.

For first-year Northview Head Coach Justin Raley, it was an extra meaningful win. Justin had been an assistant coach the past three seasons at Jay, under the leadership of his father Duane Raley, who is now an assistant coach at Northview.

“It’s very special. I love some people over there, and we had a great time, but I’m thankful for my opportunity over here,” Justin Raley said. “I’ve got friends over there; I’ve got family and my wife is from there. It’s good to compete against those guys, and I’m proud of our guys.”

For a photo gallery, click here.

Grayson Burns was on the mound for five and two-thirds innings for the Chiefs, allowing four hits, four runs (three earned) while walking four and striking out six. Jase Portwood earned the win in two and one-third innings of no run, no hit ball, walking one and striking out five.

Dane King went 2-4 at the plate for the Chiefs, with two RBIs. Chavers went 3-3.

“These guys competed so hard; I’m so thankful for them,” Justin Raley said. “God brought me to a wonderful place. These guys, they buy in, and they compete every day and I love them.”

Bryson Nelson led the Royals with two RBIs as he went 2-4.

Landon Golden gave up five hits and four runs in five innings for Jay, striking out eight and walking three.

Up next, Jay will travel to Chipley on Tuesday and Flomaton on Thursday. In a three-game home stand next week, Northview will host J.U. Blacksher on Monday, T.R. Miller on Thursday, and L.E.A.D. Academy on Friday.

Justin Raley told the team that it will be important to stay focused after a big win with three games on the schedule next week.

“We’ve got to show up next week and compete; we can’t stop,” he said. “It’s just maintaining a sense of composure, and I preached to them not to let the moment get too big. We’ll enjoy it tonight, and then tomorrow morning, it’s back to business and we’ll be ready for next week.”

Northview 6, Jay 1 (JV)

The junior varsity Northview Chiefs beat the JV Jay Royals 6-1 on Friday in Bratt.

McAnnally earned the win for the Chiefs, giving up five hits and no runs in six innings, walking one and striking out five. Camden Jacobson pitched tw0-thirds of an inning, allowing two hits, one run, no walks, and no strikeouts.

Tyler McAnally went 2-for-3 for Northview, with one RBI.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.