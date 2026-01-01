Escambia Postal Worker Arrested For Trying To Run Down A Child, FHP Says

The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a postal worker on Wednesday for allegedly trying to run down a child with his USPS vehicle.

William White Jr, 41, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, petit theft, and criminal mischief.

According to FHP investigators, the incident was sparked by a simple delivery error. White had reportedly dropped off a package at the wrong address on Kingfisher Way. The child, whose family lives at the residence, noticed the package was intended for a different neighbor.

In an effort to help, the child placed the package on his electric scooter and began riding toward the correct address. Troopers say that when White saw the child with the mail, he incorrectly assumed the 10-year-old was stealing the package.

Witnesses and investigators state that White then purposely steered the USPS vehicle toward the child. The boy managed to jump into a nearby yard just moments before the mail truck ran over his scooter.

The confrontation didn’t end there. After yelling at the child, White allegedly retrieved the mangled scooter from beneath his truck and placed it inside the USPS vehicle. When a family member of the child ran outside to confront the carrier, White fled the scene. He later threw the scooter into a yard on Blue Jay Way before continuing his route.