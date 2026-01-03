Cantonment Woman Charged With DUI After Eden Lane Crash

January 3, 2026

A Cantonment woman was arrested for DUI after her vehicle veered off the road and struck several objects in a residential area. Troopers said he alcohol level was over twice the legal limit.

Wanda Ann Wingfield, 64, was found behind the wheel of a grey Chevy Colorado with the engine of her Chevrolet Colorado still running after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash on Eden Lane, according to an arrest report. FHP said that her vehicle had collided with a mailbox, a telephone pole, and a water meter.

When questioned about the December 20 crash, Wingfield reportedly told the trooper that she had “missed her turn”.

According to the arrest report, she failed field sobriety exercises, and she provided breath samples of 0.187 and 0.189. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08.

