Five Escape Injury In Crash At Highway 29, Highway 97 In Molino

Five people escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 97 in Molino.

The crash happened at 5:55 p.m. and involved a Toyota Tacoma and another vehicle.

All five people involved reportedly refused transport to the hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released additional details.

