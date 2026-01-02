New Florida Animal Cruelty Offender Database Is Now Online

January 2, 2026

A new statewide animal cruelty offender database is now online in Florida.

It’s the latest phase of Dexter’s Law, which was named after a 4-year-old black and white bulldog mix that was adopted in Pinellas County and found brutally killed a few days later in a park.

The first part of the law went into effect back in July 2025, allowing judges to increase penalties in animal cruelty cases. The next part of the law went into effect January 1, 2026, requiring the state to create and maintain a database of animal abusers.

To access the database, click here.

“Across Florida, we have seen horrifying instances of animal cruelty that demand a stronger response,” said Governor Ron DeSantis when he signed Dexter’s Law.

People who have either been found guilty, pleaded guilty**,** or no contest to animal cruelty charges will be listed in the database. The database is hosted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. It is designed to help shelters, pet rescues, and citizens who screen individuals before the adoption process is complete.

If a name is placed in the state database, it will remain for 10 years. The database is updated on the first day of each month.

