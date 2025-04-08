Nine Local Students Named Florida FFA 2025 State Degree Candidates

Florida FFA on Monday announced the named of nine local students who applied and have been selected as a candidate to receive the coveted State FFA.

The State FFA Degree is the highest honor bestowed upon any regular member of the Florida FFA Association. Each candidate will be recognized and will receive their degree on the main stage during the 5th General Session of the 97th Florida FFA Convention and Expo at the Caribe Royale in Orlando this June.

The 2025 State Degree candidates from North Escambia are:

Tate High School

Kaydon Biggs

Blakely Campbell

Christian Hollingsworth

Brooke Hoomes

Phoenix Myrick

Ellen Rigby

Northview High School