Nine Local Students Named Florida FFA 2025 State Degree Candidates
April 8, 2025
Florida FFA on Monday announced the named of nine local students who applied and have been selected as a candidate to receive the coveted State FFA.
The State FFA Degree is the highest honor bestowed upon any regular member of the Florida FFA Association. Each candidate will be recognized and will receive their degree on the main stage during the 5th General Session of the 97th Florida FFA Convention and Expo at the Caribe Royale in Orlando this June.
The 2025 State Degree candidates from North Escambia are:
Tate High School
- Kaydon Biggs
- Blakely Campbell
- Christian Hollingsworth
- Brooke Hoomes
- Phoenix Myrick
- Ellen Rigby
Northview High School
- Jackson Bridges
- Tyler Gilmore
- Andrew Manning
