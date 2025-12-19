Two Seriously Injured In Kingsfield Road Crash

Two people were seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon on East Kingsfield Road.

A driver lost control and struck a utility pole and privacy fence near Zane Grey Lane, about a mile east of Highway 29.

A young girl and an adult woman were seriously injured. An extended extrication was required to free the woman from the vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not yet released details.

Due to the severity of the crash, NorthEscambia.com is withholding vehicle photos until next of kin are notified. This story will be updated.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.