Two Seriously Injured In Kingsfield Road Crash (With Gallery)

Two people were seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon on East Kingsfield Road.

An adult female driver lost control and struck a utility pole and privacy fence near Zane Grey Lane, about a mile east of Highway 29.

A young girl and an adult woman were seriously injured. An extended extrication was required to free the woman from the vehicle, with firefighters and special operations squads using multiple sets of the Jaws of Life and hydraulic rams to remove the roof and doors from the vehicle and push the dashboard.

For more photos, click here.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not yet released details.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.