Two Seriously Injured In Kingsfield Road Crash (With Gallery)

December 20, 2025

Two people were seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon on East Kingsfield Road.

An adult female driver lost control and struck a utility pole and privacy fence near Zane Grey Lane, about a mile east of Highway 29.

A young girl and an adult woman were seriously injured. An extended extrication was required to free the woman from the vehicle, with firefighters and special operations squads using multiple sets of the Jaws of Life and hydraulic rams to remove the roof and doors from the vehicle and push the dashboard.

For more photos, click here.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not yet released details.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 