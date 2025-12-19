Beulah Christmas Parade Is At Noon Saturday

December 19, 2025

The annual Beulah Christmas Parade will be this Saturday, December 20 at nooon.

The parade will begin at Windy Hill Baptist Church on Rebel Road. It will then travel south on Rebel Road, to West Nine Mile Road, to Beulah Road, to Helms Road, to Mobile Highway, continuing through Vintage Creek, Tower Ridge, and Frank Reeder, and then return to Windy Hill Baptist on Rebel Road. For a map provided by organizers, click here.

The parade was rescheduled from December 6 due to weather.

Pictured: The 2024 Beulah Christmas Parade. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 