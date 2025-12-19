Beulah Christmas Parade Is At Noon Saturday

The annual Beulah Christmas Parade will be this Saturday, December 20 at nooon.

The parade will begin at Windy Hill Baptist Church on Rebel Road. It will then travel south on Rebel Road, to West Nine Mile Road, to Beulah Road, to Helms Road, to Mobile Highway, continuing through Vintage Creek, Tower Ridge, and Frank Reeder, and then return to Windy Hill Baptist on Rebel Road. For a map provided by organizers, click here.

The parade was rescheduled from December 6 due to weather.

Pictured: The 2024 Beulah Christmas Parade. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.