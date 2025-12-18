Commemorative 250th U.S. Anniversary License Plates Available In Florida

December 18, 2025

In honor of the United States’ 250th anniversary on July 4th, 2026, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has announced a new America 250 commemorative license plate.

“The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is honored to give Floridians a meaningful way to participate in our nation’s 250th anniversary,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “This commemorative plate reflects our shared pride in America’s history and is a symbol of our state’s connection to America’s past.”

Unlike specialty plates, the America 250 plate serves as an alternative to the standard Florida license plate, with all regular fees applying. Motorists may request the America 250 license plate at the time of vehicle registration or renewal. The plate will be available through multiple channels, including local tax collector offices and authorized tag agencies.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 