At Least One Injured In Four-Vehicle Highway 29 Crash

December 17, 2025

At least one person was injured in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

The crash happened before daybreak on Highway 29 near Tate Road. The wreck involved a Mack semi-truck, an SUV, a Chevrolet pickup, and a Dodge Ram pickup. The Ram only suffered minor damage.

One person was transported to an area hospital, but an update on their condition was not available. The Florida Highway Patrol investigated and has not yet released further details.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 