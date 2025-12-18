West Highway 4 To Close Near Highway 97 Next Week

A portion of West Highway 4 between Highway 97 and Pine Barren Church Road will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, December 22, while crews replace a pipe under the roadway.

Traffic will be detoured along Pine Barren Church Road.

The road is expected to reopen by Wednesday, December 24, weather permitting.

Residents, pedestrians, and emergency vehicles will have access to properties within the work area at all times; however, there may be short periods when a driveway or entrance may be blocked temporarily as equipment and materials are moved during construction.

NorthEscambia.com graphic, click to enlarge.