Overturned Dump Trucks Spills Hot Asphalt, Shuts Down Miles Of Highway 29

An overturned dump truck hauling hot asphalt closed nearly seven miles of northbound Highway 29 for hours on Friday.

The driver of the Roads, Inc. dump truck lost control on Highway 29 northbound, left the roadway, overcorrected, and overturned just over a mile south of Bogia Road in McDavid. The driver was not injured.

The truck’s entire load of hot asphalt spilled across northbound Highway 29 and into the median. First responders were initially able to divert a few northbound vehicles around the accident via the shoulder, but a second dump truck became stuck, forcing a complete closure.

Traffic was diverted from northbound Highway 29 onto Highway 97 in Molino for several hours. The roadway has since reopened.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.