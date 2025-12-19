Overturned Dump Trucks Spills Hot Asphalt, Shuts Down Miles Of Highway 29

December 19, 2025

An overturned dump truck hauling hot asphalt closed nearly seven miles of northbound Highway 29 for hours on Friday.

The driver of the Roads, Inc. dump truck lost control on Highway 29 northbound, left the roadway, overcorrected, and overturned just over a mile south of Bogia Road in McDavid. The driver was not injured.

The truck’s entire load of hot asphalt spilled across northbound Highway 29 and into the median. First responders were initially able to divert a few northbound vehicles around the accident via the shoulder, but a second dump truck became stuck, forcing a complete closure.

For more photos, click here.

Traffic was diverted from northbound Highway 29 onto Highway 97 in Molino for several hours. The roadway has since reopened.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 