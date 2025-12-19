All Star High School Football Game Is Friday Night
December 19, 2025
The Pensacola Sports High School All-Star Football Game returns Friday night, bringing together the area’s top senior athletes for a showcase of talent, teamwork and school pride.
The game will be played at Pine Forest High School with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The annual matchup features East vs. West squads made up of graduating seniors from Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties. The All-Star Football Game gives fans one more chance to cheer on their favorite players before they take the next step in their athletic and academic journeys.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students..
Players are:
WEST
Head Coach Kerry McDowell, Pine Forest
- Elijah West — Tate, (WR)
- JO Calderon — Tate, (OT)
- John Flynn — Tate, (DL)
- Kameron Williams — Tate, (CB)
- Kaven Powell — Tate, (C/G)
- Laquarius Bradford — Tate, (RB)
- Maleak North — Tate, (LB)
- Cole Davis — Northview, (LB)
- Sam Reid — Northview, (TE/P)
- Chris Oliver — West Florida, (CB)
- Frank Likely — West Florida, (WR)
- Javon Carlisle — West Florida, (DL)
- Tyree Caldwell — West Florida, (LB)
- Waylon Whitaker — West Florida, (OT)
- Xavier Finley — West Florida, (QB)
- Bailey Brazzell — Catholic, (C)
- Bryce Cannon — Catholic, (DL)
- Caden Jasso — Catholic, (WR)
- Gavin Lashley — Catholic, (S)
- Kaleb Johnson — Catholic, (LB)
- RJ Brown — Catholic, (G)
- Adrion Battle — Escambia, (DL)
- Billy Dunn — Escambia, (QB)
- D’Jaylan Benjamin — Escambia, (S)
- Daniel McDaniel — Escambia, (WR)
- Jadyn Minor — Escambia, (DL)
- Kade Rollins — Escambia, (DL)
- Keegan Britt — Escambia, (H/TE)
- Nick Brown — Escambia, (G/C)
- Reilly Campbell — Escambia, (K)
- Xion Miller — Escambia, (OL)
- Courtney George — Pensacola, (RB)
- Jamarcus Fountain — Pensacola, (QB)
- Tyjaylin Cunningham — Pensacola, (LB)
- Demetress Mosely — Pine Forest, (DL)
- Jaserie Brown — Pine Forest, (DL)
- Mikkell Davis — Pine Forest, (S)
- RJ Payne — Pine Forest, (LB)
- Trey Johnson — Pine Forest, (CB)
- Da’Sean Bohanan — Washington, (RB)
- Darius Stallworth — Washington, (S)
- Josiah Brown — Washington, (CB)
- Kasey Marvin — Washington, (G)
- Kolby Saladino — Washington, (LB)
- Tanner Rogers — Washington, (WR)
- Chris Oliver — West Florida, (CB)
- Frank Likely — West Florida, (WR)
- Javon Carlisle — West Florida, (DL)
- Tyree Caldwell — West Florida, (LB)
- Waylon Whitaker — West Florida, (OT)
- Xavier Finley — West Florida, (QB)
EAST
Head Coach: Jim Stomps, Gulf Breze
- Declin Crawford — Baker, (DL)
- Justice Baldwin — Baker, (QB)
- Makani Abdon — Baker, (G)
- Riley Renfro — Baker, (WR)
- Greyson Locklear — Central, (P/WR)
- Keaton Henry — Central, (DL)
- Alante Reese — Choctaw, (S)
- Ashton Laberge — Choctaw, (OT)
- Ellis Alloway — Choctaw, (LB)
- Jaylen Brazen — Choctaw, (CB)
- Mario Alloway — Choctaw, (DL)
- Tamen Zabitakis — Choctaw, (QB)
- Zion Legree — Choctaw, (CB)
- Brody Golightly — Crestview, (LB)
- Gab Holland — Crestview, (DL)
- Gabe Gottlieb — Crestview, (CB)
- Jordan Stoudmire — Crestview, (DL)
- Max Anderson — Crestview, (S)
- Patrick Rogers — Crestview, (WR)
- Sean Johns — Crestview, (CB)
- Trey Hardman — Crestview, (K)
- Gabe Escalera — Destin, (CB)
- Josh Reifscheider — Destin, (G/OT)
- Junior Harris — Destin, (RB)
- Charles Lily — Ft. Walton Beach, (DL)
- Noah Perez — Gulf Breeze, (LB/LS)
- Aiden Spratt — Milton, (LB)
- Brendan Farish — Milton, (TE)
- Bryce Baxley — Milton, (C)
- Iryn Fleming — Milton, (DL)
- Jaxson Strickland — Milton, (OT)
- Chase Moses — Navarre, (S)
- Jacob Bishop — Navarre, (P)
- Marquez White — Navarre, (WR)
- Caleb Sartori — Niceville, (LB)
- Harper Campbell — Niceville, (LB)
- Jace Schmidt — Niceville, (G)
- Jayden Tercero — Niceville, (WR)
- Palmer Collins — Niceville, (C)
- Aiden Carter — Pace, (TE)
- Bowen Iorg — Pace, (LB)
- Braiden Cheshire — Pace, (S)
- Caleb Nelson — Pace, (K)
- Chance Baird — Pace, (G)
- Jonathan Jimenez — Pace, (DL)
- Tagg Strickenberger — Pace, (RB)
- Aiden White — Rocky Bayou, (OL)
- Hartley Register — Rocky Bayou, (RB)
- Joseph Savoie — Rocky Bayou, (WR)
Comments