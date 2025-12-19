All Star High School Football Game Is Friday Night

The Pensacola Sports High School All-Star Football Game returns Friday night, bringing together the area’s top senior athletes for a showcase of talent, teamwork and school pride.

The game will be played at Pine Forest High School with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The annual matchup features East vs. West squads made up of graduating seniors from Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties. The All-Star Football Game gives fans one more chance to cheer on their favorite players before they take the next step in their athletic and academic journeys.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students..

Players are:

WEST

Head Coach Kerry McDowell, Pine Forest

Elijah West — Tate, (WR)

JO Calderon — Tate, (OT)

John Flynn — Tate, (DL)

Kameron Williams — Tate, (CB)

Kaven Powell — Tate, (C/G)

Laquarius Bradford — Tate, (RB)

Maleak North — Tate, (LB)

Cole Davis — Northview, (LB)

Sam Reid — Northview, (TE/P)

Chris Oliver — West Florida, (CB)

Frank Likely — West Florida, (WR)

Javon Carlisle — West Florida, (DL)

Tyree Caldwell — West Florida, (LB)

Waylon Whitaker — West Florida, (OT)

Xavier Finley — West Florida, (QB)

Bailey Brazzell — Catholic, (C)

Bryce Cannon — Catholic, (DL)

Caden Jasso — Catholic, (WR)

Gavin Lashley — Catholic, (S)

Kaleb Johnson — Catholic, (LB)

RJ Brown — Catholic, (G)

Adrion Battle — Escambia, (DL)

Billy Dunn — Escambia, (QB)

D’Jaylan Benjamin — Escambia, (S)

Daniel McDaniel — Escambia, (WR)

Jadyn Minor — Escambia, (DL)

Kade Rollins — Escambia, (DL)

Keegan Britt — Escambia, (H/TE)

Nick Brown — Escambia, (G/C)

Reilly Campbell — Escambia, (K)

Xion Miller — Escambia, (OL)

Courtney George — Pensacola, (RB)

Jamarcus Fountain — Pensacola, (QB)

Tyjaylin Cunningham — Pensacola, (LB)

Demetress Mosely — Pine Forest, (DL)

Jaserie Brown — Pine Forest, (DL)

Mikkell Davis — Pine Forest, (S)

RJ Payne — Pine Forest, (LB)

Trey Johnson — Pine Forest, (CB)

Da’Sean Bohanan — Washington, (RB)

Darius Stallworth — Washington, (S)

Josiah Brown — Washington, (CB)

Kasey Marvin — Washington, (G)

Kolby Saladino — Washington, (LB)

Tanner Rogers — Washington, (WR)

EAST

Head Coach: Jim Stomps, Gulf Breze