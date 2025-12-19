All Star High School Football Game Is Friday Night

December 19, 2025

The Pensacola Sports High School All-Star Football Game returns Friday night, bringing together the area’s top senior athletes for a showcase of talent, teamwork and school pride.

The game will be played at Pine Forest High School with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The annual matchup features East vs. West squads made up of graduating seniors from Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties. The All-Star Football Game gives fans one more chance to cheer on their favorite players before they take the next step in their athletic and academic journeys.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students..

Players are:

WEST

Head Coach Kerry McDowell, Pine Forest

  • Elijah West — Tate, (WR)
  • JO Calderon — Tate, (OT)
  • John Flynn — Tate, (DL)
  • Kameron Williams — Tate, (CB)
  • Kaven Powell — Tate, (C/G)
  • Laquarius Bradford — Tate, (RB)
  • Maleak North — Tate, (LB)
  • Cole Davis — Northview, (LB)
  • Sam Reid — Northview, (TE/P)
  • Chris Oliver — West Florida, (CB)
  • Frank Likely — West Florida, (WR)
  • Javon Carlisle — West Florida, (DL)
  • Tyree Caldwell — West Florida, (LB)
  • Waylon Whitaker — West Florida, (OT)
  • Xavier Finley — West Florida, (QB)
  • Bailey Brazzell — Catholic, (C)
  • Bryce Cannon — Catholic, (DL)
  • Caden Jasso — Catholic, (WR)
  • Gavin Lashley — Catholic, (S)
  • Kaleb Johnson — Catholic, (LB)
  • RJ Brown — Catholic, (G)
  • Adrion Battle — Escambia, (DL)
  • Billy Dunn — Escambia, (QB)
  • D’Jaylan Benjamin — Escambia, (S)
  • Daniel McDaniel — Escambia, (WR)
  • Jadyn Minor — Escambia, (DL)
  • Kade Rollins — Escambia, (DL)
  • Keegan Britt — Escambia, (H/TE)
  • Nick Brown — Escambia, (G/C)
  • Reilly Campbell — Escambia, (K)
  • Xion Miller — Escambia, (OL)
  • Courtney George — Pensacola, (RB)
  • Jamarcus Fountain — Pensacola, (QB)
  • Tyjaylin Cunningham — Pensacola, (LB)
  • Demetress Mosely — Pine Forest, (DL)
  • Jaserie Brown — Pine Forest, (DL)
  • Mikkell Davis — Pine Forest, (S)
  • RJ Payne — Pine Forest, (LB)
  • Trey Johnson — Pine Forest, (CB)
  • Da’Sean Bohanan — Washington, (RB)
  • Darius Stallworth — Washington, (S)
  • Josiah Brown — Washington, (CB)
  • Kasey Marvin — Washington, (G)
  • Kolby Saladino — Washington, (LB)
  • Tanner Rogers — Washington, (WR)
EAST

Head Coach: Jim Stomps, Gulf Breze

  • Declin Crawford — Baker, (DL)
  • Justice Baldwin — Baker, (QB)
  • Makani Abdon — Baker, (G)
  • Riley Renfro — Baker, (WR)
  • Greyson Locklear — Central, (P/WR)
  • Keaton Henry — Central, (DL)
  • Alante Reese — Choctaw, (S)
  • Ashton Laberge — Choctaw, (OT)
  • Ellis Alloway — Choctaw, (LB)
  • Jaylen Brazen — Choctaw, (CB)
  • Mario Alloway — Choctaw, (DL)
  • Tamen Zabitakis — Choctaw, (QB)
  • Zion Legree — Choctaw, (CB)
  • Brody Golightly — Crestview, (LB)
  • Gab Holland — Crestview, (DL)
  • Gabe Gottlieb — Crestview, (CB)
  • Jordan Stoudmire — Crestview, (DL)
  • Max Anderson — Crestview, (S)
  • Patrick Rogers — Crestview, (WR)
  • Sean Johns — Crestview, (CB)
  • Trey Hardman — Crestview, (K)
  • Gabe Escalera — Destin, (CB)
  • Josh Reifscheider — Destin, (G/OT)
  • Junior Harris — Destin, (RB)
  • Charles Lily — Ft. Walton Beach, (DL)
  • Noah Perez — Gulf Breeze, (LB/LS)
  • Aiden Spratt — Milton, (LB)
  • Brendan Farish — Milton, (TE)
  • Bryce Baxley — Milton, (C)
  • Iryn Fleming — Milton, (DL)
  • Jaxson Strickland — Milton, (OT)
  • Chase Moses — Navarre, (S)
  • Jacob Bishop — Navarre, (P)
  • Marquez White — Navarre, (WR)
  • Caleb Sartori — Niceville, (LB)
  • Harper Campbell — Niceville, (LB)
  • Jace Schmidt — Niceville, (G)
  • Jayden Tercero — Niceville, (WR)
  • Palmer Collins — Niceville, (C)
  • Aiden Carter — Pace, (TE)
  • Bowen Iorg — Pace, (LB)
  • Braiden Cheshire — Pace, (S)
  • Caleb Nelson — Pace, (K)
  • Chance Baird — Pace, (G)
  • Jonathan Jimenez — Pace, (DL)
  • Tagg Strickenberger — Pace, (RB)
  • Aiden White — Rocky Bayou, (OL)
  • Hartley Register — Rocky Bayou, (RB)
  • Joseph Savoie — Rocky Bayou, (WR)

