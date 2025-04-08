Beulah Middle School Media Specialist Gardner Honored With Association Award

April 8, 2025

Inette Gardner, media specialist at Beulah Middle School, is the 2025 recipient of the Dr. Paula Gleason Award.

Each year, the Escambia County School Library Association presents the award to one school media specialist for their commitment to excellence in their library program.

Nominees were asked to complete an application to describe leadership roles within our district and state-wide professional communities; how they support digital citizenship within their school; and contributions to support information literacy for students and staff. Those applications are reviewed anonymously by a committee of past award recipients.

Gardner has been a media specialist at Beulah Middle School since 2023. Students, staff, and administrators have expressed their appreciation for the many roles she fills and her commitment to creating a welcoming school library.

One of her nominators states, she is “a true champion of education, and her dedication and impact on her students’ growth and love for reading make her a truly deserving nominee for this prestigious award.”

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 