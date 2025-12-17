Convicted Cantonment Felon Sentenced On Federal Armed Drug Distribution Charges

A convicted Escambia County felon has been sentenced to federal prison on armed drug distribution charges.

Carlton DeWight Shoemaker, age 51 of Carver Street, previously pleaded guilty in federal court to three counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison followed by three years supervised release by U.S. District Judge Kent Wetherell II. He had faced up to life in prison.

Using an FDLE documented criminal informant, ATF purchased crack cocaine and methamphetamine on two occasions from Shoemaker in a hotel room , according to federal court documents, and a semi-automatic handgun was presented in the room.

When a search warrant was later served, investigators reported finding 4.5 grams of crack cocaine, 9.5 grams of powder cocaine, three ounces of marijuana pre-packaged for sale, drug paraphernalia, and two firearms with ammunition.

Shoemaker is a convicted felon and has multiple prior convictions, including burglary, grand theft, possession of cocaine, and grand theft of a firearm.

The case involved a joint investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and ATF.