Bicyclist Critical After Being Struck By Vehicle In Century

A bicyclist was critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Century.

It happened about 9:30 a.m. in the area of the Billy G. Ward Courthouse on North Century Boulevard.

The 44-year-old was airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. An update on his condition was not available.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.