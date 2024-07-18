Driver’s License Driving Exams Available Saturday, August 3 During Special Event

Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford will offer special hours on Saturday, August 3 for driver’s license driving exams for new drivers.

The exams will be offered at the Marcus Pointe office located at 6451 North “W” Street.

Click here to request an appointment.

Pictured: Driving tests were offered during a special event Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the ECTC Marcus Pointe office. About 80 people were served.Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.