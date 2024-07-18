Driver’s License Driving Exams Available Saturday, August 3 During Special Event

July 18, 2024

Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford will offer special hours on Saturday, August 3 for driver’s license driving exams for new drivers.

The exams will be offered at the Marcus Pointe office located at 6451 North “W” Street.

Click here to request an appointment.

Pictured: Driving tests were offered during a special event Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the ECTC Marcus Pointe office. About 80 people were served.Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under General 

 