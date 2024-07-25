Escambia School Grades Released. See How Your Child’s School Scored.
July 25, 2024
The Florida Department of Education (FLDOE) released district and school grades Wednesday.
Overall, Escambia County Public Schools maintained a grade of “B”, even with rising state standards.
Ninety percent of ECPS schools upheld or exceeded past years’ performances. No ECPS schools earned a grade of F.
“We are so proud of our schools for all their hard work,” said ECPS Superintendent Keith Leonard. “These school grades are a testament to the commitment of our administrators, teachers, and students. While we are very proud, we intend to keep our eyes forward and continue to improve. We owe a special debt of gratitude to all of our students, employees, community members, and our fully supportive and engaged school board. It takes all of us, united, to achieve our goals ”
A SCHOOLS
There were 13 Escambia schools that earned an A. Bellview, Holm and McArthur elementary schools improved from a C last year to A’s in this year’s grades. Jim Allen Elementary went from B to and A. Pensacola State College Charter Academy began with an A for their first year. Cordova Park has earned an A every year since 2002. Notably, an impressive 90% of Molino Park Elementary’s students showed learning gains in math.
B SCHOOLS
There were 13 B school in Escambia to earn a B. Ferry Pass Elementary, Ferry Pass Middle and Beulah Academy of Science improved from C to B. from C to B.
C SCHOOLS
Ernest Ward Middle and Byrneville Elementary both fell from a B to a C. Montclair, Warrington and Lincoln elementaries and Global Learning Academy moved from F to C. Brentwood, Semmes and Ensley elementaries improved from D to C.
D SCHOOLS
Warrington Prep Academy was the only school in the county to earn a D.
Comments