Escambia School Grades Released. See How Your Child’s School Scored.

The Florida Department of Education (FLDOE) released district and school grades Wednesday.

Overall, Escambia County Public Schools maintained a grade of “B”, even with rising state standards.

Ninety percent of ECPS schools upheld or exceeded past years’ performances. No ECPS schools earned a grade of F.

“We are so proud of our schools for all their hard work,” said ECPS Superintendent Keith Leonard. “These school grades are a testament to the commitment of our administrators, teachers, and students. While we are very proud, we intend to keep our eyes forward and continue to improve. We owe a special debt of gratitude to all of our students, employees, community members, and our fully supportive and engaged school board. It takes all of us, united, to achieve our goals ”

A SCHOOLS

There were 13 Escambia schools that earned an A. Bellview, Holm and McArthur elementary schools improved from a C last year to A’s in this year’s grades. Jim Allen Elementary went from B to and A. Pensacola State College Charter Academy began with an A for their first year. Cordova Park has earned an A every year since 2002. Notably, an impressive 90% of Molino Park Elementary’s students showed learning gains in math.

B SCHOOLS

There were 13 B school in Escambia to earn a B. Ferry Pass Elementary, Ferry Pass Middle and Beulah Academy of Science improved from C to B. from C to B.

C SCHOOLS

Ernest Ward Middle and Byrneville Elementary both fell from a B to a C. Montclair, Warrington and Lincoln elementaries and Global Learning Academy moved from F to C. Brentwood, Semmes and Ensley elementaries improved from D to C.

D SCHOOLS

Warrington Prep Academy was the only school in the county to earn a D.