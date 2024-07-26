Friends Of The Library Hot Summer Book Sale Going On Through Sunday

The Friends of the West Florida Public Library HOT Summer Book Sale is going on through Sunday.

For every 10th items (books, DVD’s, audiobooks, and CDs) purchased, library supporters will be invited to select an 11th item – for free! This includes all books, (paperback, hardback, kids’ books, etc.) except those in the Collector’s Corner. The books in Collector’s Corner are always individually priced.

The books will be sorted by genre to make it easier to find your favorite novels, children’s books, books about gardening and decorating, biographies, and so many more.

Friday, July 26, 2024, 3-7 p.m., $5 admission (free for members), Hot Summer Sale: Buy 10 items and get one more for free.

Saturday, July 27, 2024, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., free admission, Half-off prices all day! Hot Summer Sale: Buy 10 items and get one more for free.

Sunday, July 28, 2024, 9a.m. – 3 p.m., free admission | $7 bag sale (Collector’s Corner closes on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.)

The sale will be held at the downtown library, located at 239 North Spring Street. Debit and credit cards will be accepted.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.