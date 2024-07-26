Friends Of The Library Hot Summer Book Sale Going On Through Sunday

July 26, 2024

The Friends of the West Florida Public Library HOT Summer Book Sale is going on through Sunday.

For every 10th items (books, DVD’s, audiobooks, and CDs) purchased, library supporters will be invited to select an 11th item – for free! This includes all books, (paperback, hardback, kids’ books, etc.) except those in the Collector’s Corner. The books in Collector’s Corner are always individually priced.

The books will be sorted by genre to make it easier to find your favorite novels, children’s books, books about gardening and decorating, biographies, and so many more.

Friday, July 26, 2024, 3-7 p.m., $5 admission (free for members), Hot Summer Sale: Buy 10 items and get one more for free.

Saturday, July 27, 2024, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., free admission, Half-off prices all day! Hot Summer Sale: Buy 10 items and get one more for free.

Sunday, July 28, 2024, 9a.m. – 3 p.m., free admission | $7 bag sale (Collector’s Corner closes on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.)

The sale will be held at the downtown library, located at 239 North Spring Street. Debit and credit cards will be accepted.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 