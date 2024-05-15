Escambia Woman Arrested In Miami For DUI Manslaughter In 2023 Davis Highway Crash

May 15, 2024

A 22-year-old Escambia County woman has been arrested in Miami in connection with a fatal crash last December in Escambia County.

Jasmine Tashawri West was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service. She will extradited to Escambia County to face charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, two counts of DUI with injuries, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, driving with no license causing death, and driving with no license causing serious bodily injury.

The crash occurred about 2 p.m. on December 30, 2023.

The Florida Highway Patrol said West was travelling south on Davis Highway when her pickup truck entered the northbound lanes and collided head-on with a vehicle occupied by four people.

The driver, a 45-year-old Pace man, was killed in the crash, while a 43-year-old Pace woman suffered critical injuries. Two Pace girls, ages 14 and 12, suffered minor injuries.

During the investigation, Traffic Homicide Investigators discovered West was under the influence at the time of the crash,” FHP states in a release Tuesday afternoon. “Following the securement of the warrant for DUI Manslaughter, attempts to locate West in Pensacola were met with negative results. While working with the US Marshals, it was discovered that West absconded to Miami.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 