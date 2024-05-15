Escambia Woman Arrested In Miami For DUI Manslaughter In 2023 Davis Highway Crash

A 22-year-old Escambia County woman has been arrested in Miami in connection with a fatal crash last December in Escambia County.

Jasmine Tashawri West was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service. She will extradited to Escambia County to face charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, two counts of DUI with injuries, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, driving with no license causing death, and driving with no license causing serious bodily injury.

The crash occurred about 2 p.m. on December 30, 2023.

The Florida Highway Patrol said West was travelling south on Davis Highway when her pickup truck entered the northbound lanes and collided head-on with a vehicle occupied by four people.

The driver, a 45-year-old Pace man, was killed in the crash, while a 43-year-old Pace woman suffered critical injuries. Two Pace girls, ages 14 and 12, suffered minor injuries.

During the investigation, Traffic Homicide Investigators discovered West was under the influence at the time of the crash,” FHP states in a release Tuesday afternoon. “Following the securement of the warrant for DUI Manslaughter, attempts to locate West in Pensacola were met with negative results. While working with the US Marshals, it was discovered that West absconded to Miami.