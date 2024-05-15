Northview Lady Chiefs Fall To Holmes County In Region 1-1A Final (With Gallery)

“It’s going to be a great season next year. We’re excited. This is not an end; this was a beginning.”

That’s how Northview High School softball head coach Amy Holland described her optimistic look ahead at next season, her 13th, after the Lady Chiefs fell to Holmes County 7-2 in the Region 1-1A final in Bratt Tuesday night.

“The good thing about us is we are stacked with ninth and tenth graders that will be back next year. We will be tougher and stronger than ever next year,” she said, adding that the 22-5 team had just seniors on the field.

The Blue Devils held a 2-0 lead after one inning. The second ended at 2-0 as Northview turned a double play.

A double by Chloe Ragsdale helped the Chiefs tie it up at 2-2 in the bottom of the third before the Blue Devils pulled ahead in the top of the fifth.

Headed into Tuesday night, Holmes County had won eight straight game. In th last six, they had out scored opponents 60-2, including two wins over the Jay Lady Royals.

Jamison Gilman went six and two-thirds innings for the Lady Chiefs, surrendering five runs on 13 hits while striking out two and walking one. She stepped out of the circle as Makayla McAnally pitched one-third of an inning.

Mary Clayton Dawson led the Chiefs at the plate, going 2-3. Ragsdale and Dawson each drove in one run.

“I think nerves got to our girls a little bit. Other than that, our outfielders played a good game. Our infield played good at time,” Holland said. “Tonight, errors ate us up a little bit. We had a few little errors.”

“We had a great season this year, our record was awesome. This is just the beginning of this team right here.”

