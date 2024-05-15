Hit And Run Crash Backs Up Traffic For Miles

May 15, 2024

A hit and crash backed up traffic for miles Wednesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said an unknown pickup truck traveling north on Highway 90A (Davis Highway) made a U-turn in front of another pickup truck that was traveling south. The second driver swerved, ran off the road, and hit a utility pole before continuing down an embankment. The collision downed power lines into the road, blocking both lanes.

The crash backed up traffic for hours in the Davis Highway and Nine Mile Road area. There was also a backup on Quinette Road as drivers looked for an alternative route across the Escambia River.

The driver of the second pickup was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with minor injuries.

The at-fault pickup truck driver fled the scene. No vehicle description was available.

