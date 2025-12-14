Sheriff’s Office Issues Warning About Warrant, Bond, And Ticket Scams

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is once again warning residents about ongoing phone scams from individuals pretending to be ECSO employees, deputies, or supervisors.

These scams are expected increase during the holiday season, and scammers may claim people owe money for a bond, ticket, or active warrant and will attempt to collect payment over the phone.

ECOS said:

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for or accept any payment over the phone.

It does not collect money to remove a warrant, pay a fine, or secure a bond.

Any call requesting payment in gift cards, cash apps, or wire transfers is 100% fraudulent.

Anyone that receives such a call is advised to hang up immediately.

The identity of any ECSO employee can be verified call calling (850) 436-9630.