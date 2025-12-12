ECSO Master Deputy David Preston Retires After Over Three Decades Of Service

December 12, 2025

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy David Preston was honored on his retirement during a ceremony at ECSO headquarters on Thursday.

Preston, who is a North Escambia resident, joined the ECSO in 1994. He spent the early part of his career in the Patrol Division in Century and last worked as investigator in Property Crimes.

Sheriff Chip Simmons and fellow deputies praised Preston for a job well done during over three decades of service to the citizens of Escambia County.

For more photos, click here.

“I want to thank God for just taking care of all of us for this many years,” Preston said. “I want to thank my family, in particular, my wife.”

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “ECSO Master Deputy David Preston Retires After Over Three Decades Of Service”

  1. Jack and Barbara Ryals on December 12th, 2025 2:56 am

    Congratulations to you,Sir!!!!!
    Job well done!!!It is a pleasure to be near
    neighbors in the north end of the county!!!!
    Never heard one bad word about your service to
    this county!!!May The Lord continue to richly bless you and your
    family❤️❤️❤️





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 