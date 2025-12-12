ECSO Master Deputy David Preston Retires After Over Three Decades Of Service

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy David Preston was honored on his retirement during a ceremony at ECSO headquarters on Thursday.

Preston, who is a North Escambia resident, joined the ECSO in 1994. He spent the early part of his career in the Patrol Division in Century and last worked as investigator in Property Crimes.

Sheriff Chip Simmons and fellow deputies praised Preston for a job well done during over three decades of service to the citizens of Escambia County.

“I want to thank God for just taking care of all of us for this many years,” Preston said. “I want to thank my family, in particular, my wife.”

