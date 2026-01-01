Flashback: Century Opened A Millennium Time Capsule In 2025. Here’s What They Found.

The Town of Century opened a millennium time capsule a year ago, finding a lot of wet items and a few notable glimpses at local history.

The time capsule was buried in front of the town hall on January 1, 2000, and set for opening in January 2025. Over the past 25 years, water filled the concrete vault. Murky, dirty, stinky water also infiltrated the plastic bags and other containers inside. Most of the newspapers and other paper items were mush. Many photos had been printed on inkjet printers of the day, and the photos had washed away.

Several people present for the opening discovered items that they had placed in the capsule, or items from now-deceased relatives. A form created by the town back in 2000 asked residents to write down what was in each bag, along with their contact information and heirs with the apparent intent of returning the items in 2025. The time for residents to claim items passed in late 2025.

Some residents took family items home, and the Alger Sullivan Historical Society took the rest of the items to dry out what they can and document.

And, in a bit of a surprise, the lid covering the vault was signed by numerous people, most if not all of were high school students (it’s pictured in the gallery).

