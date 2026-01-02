Chance Of Rain Friday Night Into Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. High near 72. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.