Chance Of Rain Friday Night Into Saturday
January 2, 2026
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. High near 72. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
