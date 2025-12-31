Molino Man With 14 Prior Felony Convictions Charged With Stealing Truck, Shoplifting, Weapon Possession

A Molino man with a lengthy criminal history is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and shoplifting from a local retailer while armed with brass knuckles.

James Douglas Arnold III, 30, was arrested by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office following two separate incidents that occurred in mid-December.

According to arrest reports, the first incident began on December 12 at the Keeton Correctional Facility at 225 Brent Lane. A 2009 black Dodge Ram was reported stolen from the front of the building after the owner’s son left the keys inside the facility’s front office.

Later that same evening, deputies were dispatched to the Walmart at 8970 Pensacola Blvd regarding a theft in progress. Loss prevention officers reported seeing Arnold opening multiple pocket knives and a crossbow from their packaging, concealing the items, and discarding others around the store. When deputies detained Arnold, they reportedly recovered black brass knuckles from his pants pocket.

Arnold was not immediately jailed following the Walmart incident as he was transported to a local hospital after claiming he had ingested multiple Xanax pills.

On December 20, a deputy spotted the stolen Dodge Ram parked at a cul-de-sac on Ives Place. Arnold was located in the passenger seat and was found in possession of a”personal use” amount of fentanyl. Authorities also discovered a collection of tools, a mini machete, and a BB gun inside the vehicle that did not belong to the truck’s owner.

Investigators noted that Arnold, a 14-time convicted felon, also presented a bill of sale for the truck that the owner later identified as a forgery

Arnold is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and retail petit theft with prior convictions.