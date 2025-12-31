Escambia County Seeks Public Input On $4.57 Million O.C. Phillips Bridge Replacement

An upcoming $4.57 million project will replace the O.C. Phillips Road bridge over Brushy Creek about seven miles outside Walnut Hill, and Escambia County is seeking public input.

The $4,568,387.75 replacement project will include the demolition of the existing bridge and construction of a new bridge in the same location.

The O.C. Phillips Road Bridge over Brushy Creek provides access to residents traveling between South Pineville Road and County Road 97A. The replacement bridge will be 0.015 miles (about 80 feet) in length and accommodate two travel lanes (one in each direction), including shoulders on each side. Escambia County said replacing the bridge will reduce flooding impacts, improve the creek habitat, improve driver safety**,** and provide emergency and residential access to the surrounding area.

A temporary bridge will be utilized as a bypass during the bridge replacement construction to prevent a lengthy detour.

In July 2023, the county approved $2 million in RESTORE funding to be used toward construction. The U.S. Treasury approved the individual project application and award in August 2024.

Submit Comments

The deadline to submit comments is Monday, January 5, 2026. Comments can be submitted via the online form, via email at RESTORE@myescambia.com, or via mail to:

Escambia County RESTORE Division

Ryan Kirby, RESTORE Division Manager

221 Palafox Place

Pensacola, FL 32502

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.