James Edward McKinley

James Edward “Eddie” McKinley, age 70, of Atmore, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, December 27, 2025, surrounded by his family. Eddie was born on May 4,1955, to Rosa Belle Brooks McKinley and Ira James McKinley, Jr. Eddie was employed for 41 years at Kimberly-Clark in Mobile, AL, until his retirement in July, 2022. He was a long-time member of Atmore First Assembly, where he held the office of Sunday School Superintendent for many years. He enjoyed “meeting and greeting” members of the congregation and especially loved to “fist bump and high 5” with his tiniest of little friends. He loved to ride motorcycles with his friends and served as the president of the Atmore First Assembly branch of the Wheels of Faith Motorcycle Ministry. His heart belonged to missions and he had completed 19 church mission trips to such places as El Salvador, Costa Rica, Belgium, Honduras, Guatemala, Czech Republic and Panama.

Eddie is preceded in death by his parents, Ira James McKinley, Jr, Rosa Belle McKinley Whitehead, and William Whitehead.

He is survived by his wife, Ronnel McKinley; his children, Jamie (Brandy) McKinley of Ardmore, AL; Jeremy (Rebecca) McKinley of Albany, GA; Hunter Spence, Fisher Spence and Savannah Spence of Atmore, AL; his grandchildren James Thomas McKinley, William McKinley, Parker McKinley, Ally McKinley, Annabel Olander, and Warren Olander; his brothers David (Donna) McKinley of Gardendale, AL; Danny (Kathy) McKinley of Andalusia, AL; Brooks (Lana) Whitehead of Satsuma, AL; Mike (Meredith) Whitehead of Blakely, GA; and Billy Whitehead of Montgomery, AL; and one sister Debra McIntyre of Prattville, AL, along with several nieces and nephews, his church family and many friends.

Funeral services for Eddie will be held Saturday, January 3, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. at Atmore First Assembly of God with Bro. Don Davis officiating.

Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Atmore, AL.

Active pallbearers will be Fisher Spence, Hunter Spence, Marlin Iutzi, Terrill Iutzi, Darrin Thompson, and Steve Grant.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Atmore First Assembly Missions team.

Visitation for Eddie will be held on Saturday, January 3, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:30 a.m. at Atmore First Assembly of God.