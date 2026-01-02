James Douglas Weaver

January 2, 2026

James Douglas Weaver, of Booneville, AL, passed away on December 28, 2025. Doug was born on October 2, 1939, to Aubrey Weaver and Doris Lindsey Weaver.

Doug graduated from Escambia County High School in 1957. He served in the U.S Army, worked in Law Enforcement, and retired from Scott Paper Company after 34 years. He was a member of Booneville Baptist Church.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved working with his hands and enjoyed Bluegrass music.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Linda Blake; his brothers, Aubrey Weaver, Winsten Weaver, Ronald Weaver, and Larry Weaver.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley Odom Weaver; his children, Stephanie (Kenny) Powell, Mary Ann (Robert) Hubbard, Jeff (Heather) Weaver, and Joel (Hailey) Weaver. Brothers, Donald (Ernestine) Weaver, Dick (Vonda) Weaver, and Pat (Catharine) Weaver; 10 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and two more on the way.

Funeral Services were held Friday, January 2, 2026, at Booneville Baptist Church in Booneville, AL, with Rev. David Atchison officiating.

Interment was at Lindsey Cemetery in Booneville, AL

Active Pallbearers will be the grandchildren.

