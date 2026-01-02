Kenneth Oresta Bryan

Kenneth Oresta Bryan passed away on December 30, 2025, after an extended struggle with poor health. Mr. Bryan was blessed with 92 years of life on Earth. He was born, at home, on October 23, 1933, to the late Clarence Oresta Bryan and Mamie Creamer Bryan.

Most of the early years of Kenneth’s life were spent in Poplar Dell, Florida. He attended Byrneville Elementary School and graduated from Century High School in 1951. Throughout his life, Kenneth was always an industrious worker and worked in many different capacities from an appliance repair technician to an instrumentation consultant. During the later years of his career, he was fortunate to be able to travel the world as a consultant.

On April 20, 1952, Kenneth married Marie Avritt. They were married an amazing 73 years and had four children. As a father, Kenneth taught his children a wide variety of things from how to wire a light to how to bait a fishing hook. He was always looked upon as a man who worked hard to provide for his family and as a loyal friend.

Since youth, he was a Christian who never wavered in his faith. Even on his last day of life, he remained faithful and never questioned God’s plan. Mr. Bryan was a long-time member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Marie Bryan, son Kenneth Bryan Jr (Susan), daughters Deborah Boyett (Lynn) and Tina Pynes (Terry), and son Richard Bryan (Rhonda), and sister Juanita Hubacker. His surviving grandchildren are Todd Bryan, Amy Wilson, Kaki Quarles, Aubrey Wright, Logan Boyett, and Madison Boyett. He had six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Kenneth also had a very special friend and helper, Jerry Paulsen.

Mr. Bryan was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mamie Bryan, brothers W.A. Bryan and Preston Bryan, sisters Eloise Howell and Jeanette Hurst, a granddaughter Lisa Lee, and a grandson Kyle Bryan.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to two special caregivers and friends, Cynthia Edler and Jamie Woods. Their help and devotion during the last few months have been invaluable.

Services will be held on Tuesday, January 6, at Petty Funeral Home in Atmore, Alabama. The family will receive visitors at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow in Enon Baptist Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Todd Bryan, Aubrey Wright, Logan Boyett, Connor Aligood, Chris Wilson, and Dennis Harris. Honorary pallbearer will be Jerry Paulsen.